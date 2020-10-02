Teen hit, killed by truck in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is investigating an incident of a vehicle hitting a teenage skateboarder.
Police said a teenage girl was riding a skateboard when a pickup truck driving west hit her. The teen was killed as a result. Police said she died on the scene, adding this is a difficult reminder of the dangers of the road.
“We see them in the street constantly, all the time. You know they still have to obey the signage in the roads. Stoplights, stop signs, yield signs, and all things along those lines and I can’t tell you how many times I see kids just randomly going through without even looking.” says Sgt. Scott Hatting.
As of tonight, no charges are filed. Police said they are talking to the driver of the pickup and testing will be done.
