Teen hit, killed by truck in Sioux City

We have made it through the week, we just have to get through today and the weekend is ours!

We are looking at some morning frost and sunshine today before gradually becoming mostly cloudy, slime shower chances tonight and tomorrow morning, and a warmer week next week.

Temperatures this morning are the opposite of warm in the upper 20s to mid 30s. With these chillier temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of Siouxland which will be in effect until 8 am this morning, with a freeze warning in far western Siouxland in effect until 8 am as well.

It may be chilly but at least we are seeing calm and light winds across the area up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the quiet side through the night with a small increase in cloud coverage.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to start off chilly and frosty with some sunshine and a high of 60 by this afternoon before gradually becoming mostly cloudy with some evening and overnight showers possible.

Then tonight we could see some light showers overnight with light winds as we fall to a low of 44 by tomorrow morning.

