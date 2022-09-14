WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male after an alleged sexual assault occurred in Woodland Park on Tuesday.

Just after 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted that a preteen was sexually assaulted by an unknown male who had fled the scene.

Officials said that they were able to identify a suspect vehicle and the suspect was stopped in Norfolk by Norfolk Police.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was detained and taken into custody by the sheriff’s office.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the preteen was treated at the scene by Woodland Park Rescue and was left in their parents’ care.

The 17-year-old suspect was interviewed and temporarily booked at the Sheriff’s office and charges of third-degree sexual assault, officials said. The teen was then released to his parent due to his age.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.