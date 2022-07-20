STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A teen was charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, and a curfew violation in Stanton County on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Stanton pool where cash was stolen.

The teen was stated to have broken into the pool sometime over the weekend in the early morning. He was released to his mother after a probation intake was completed.

The release stated that his first court appearance will be in August.