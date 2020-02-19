Teen arrested for stealing $4,500 of Juul products in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A teen was arrested for stealing Juul products from a Sioux City convenience store.

Court documents said that just before 8 p.m. on December 16, 2019, the teen went to the K&K Quick Corner on Court Street, looked around the store before grabbing a display case full of Juul products and then left. The products were valued at $4,505.60.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Documents also said that the teen admitted to stealing the items in order to sell them.

The teen was charged with second-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.