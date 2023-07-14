STORM LAKE, Iowa (WHO) — Three Storm Lake teens were arrested after another teen was stabbed and then hospitalized.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that officers were called Tuesday night around 8:43 p.m. to a fight between multiple people at the intersection of Seneca Street and East Lakeshore Drive.

As a result, a 15-year-old had been stabbed and was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. He was then airlifted to another hospital.

After collecting evidence and executing search warrants, the police arrested three teens all from Storm Lake.

Two 15-year-old males and a 17-year-old male was charged with participating in a riot, a class D felony. One of the 15-year-old males was also charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony, and going armed with intent, a class D felony. The three teens were taken to a juvenile detention center.

The police department said more arrests are expected as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video of this incident is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712 732-8010 or 712 749-2525.