Tech N9ne coming to Sioux City in November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The rapper Tech N9ne will be coming to Sioux City in November.

The Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Sioux City announced that Tech N9ne will be at the Anthem on November 30.

Special guests at the show will include King Iso and CES CRU.

Tech is a co-founder of the independent record label, Strange Music. He has sold over two million albums and earned three gold records.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday. They can be bought in-person at the Rock Shop or on their website. Anthem events are restricted for guests 21 years and older.