Teams tee up for 18th Annual Food Bank of Siouxland Annual Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland held their 18th Annual Golf Classic at Whispering Creek Golf Course Monday.

Over 60 people in 16 teams came out to support the nonprofit, which is taking the typical slow season to stock up on much needed funds.

“We really rely on donations that come in so when we have people join us like this, it’s just so gratifying that we’re able to get that, those donations and put them to good work,” said Jake Wanderscheid, of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Food Bank of Siouxland provided 3.8 million pounds of food for those in need. They are the main food supplier for nonprofit agencies in Siouxland, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, daycares, and senior centers.

“We are just gratified when a donation comes in, if its food or money, but again that money we can really stretch quite a bit farther than a can of green beans,” said Wanderscheid.

The Food Bank of Siouxland hopes to provide 150,000 meals with the money raised at the event.