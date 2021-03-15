Teams set to hit the court for 2021 NAIA Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last year, the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship here in Sioux City came to an abrupt due to coronavirus. However, organizers are gearing up for a comeback.

This year, 16 teams are headed to Sioux City for the tournament, with some returning after last year’s cancelation as well as new teams of the conference.

With new procedures in place like limiting attendance, stringent testing, and temperature checks at the door, the athletes are ready to hit the court.

“For those who got here, especially on the division two last year because we canceled in the middle, division one never got to start so I do think there’s a redemption factor there and they are more than ready to get going,” said Corey Westra.

Along with changes at the venue, many of the events that go along with the tournament, such as the banquet and Special Olympics workshop, have been canceled this year.