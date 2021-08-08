Teams of four take on the 12th Barstool Open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Barstool Open fundraising event took place on Saturday.

The fundraiser is for River-Cade events, and it features 18 holes of mini-golf in 18 different bars. This year’s event was the 12th event.

Teams of four started at SoHo and made their way through a mini-golf pub crawl. Participants said it’s important to support River-Cade and downtown businesses.

“With COVID, a lot of businesses have had struggles, so it’s great that we can come out and buy food and drink from them and support our community,” said a participant.

Attendees said it’s a fun event for all ages and encourage others to enjoy the event next year. Visit RiverCade’s website to see other events.

