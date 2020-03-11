Teams gather at banquet before tournament gets underway

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s not officially called “Big Wednesday,” but for the 32 women’s basketball teams in town competing for an NAIA national championship, Wednesday is the big day.

Before the pressure gets turned up though, players, coaches and even some fans gathered for the annual banquet of champions at Marriott Riverfront Convention Center in South Sioux City.

The semi-formal event gives the student-athletes a chance to mingle and meet each other before putting an eye on the prize of a national title.

“They were just really excited,” said Lawrence Tech Senior Danielle Hanson. “We didn’t know if we were going to get here or not this year. Our underclassmen are just really excited to be here and experience this for the first time and I think there’s a lot of nerves and they really don’t know what’s going on but I think they’re just ready.”

Games start Wednesday morning at the Tyson Events Center. Morningside plays its first game at 7:30 Wednesday night.

Tickets are available at the door.

