INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland teacher is working to brighten spirits for his students while they’re out of the classroom, and he’s doing it by song.

Craig Winquist from West Lyon High School is an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.

He posted a video to his Youtube page Wednesday and it already has more than 7,000 views.

Winquist said he hopes the song brings a little bit of laughter to a serious situation.

Listen to the whole song below.