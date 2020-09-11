Teacher distributes thousands of reusable bottles to Siouxland students

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After COVID-19 made drinking fountains off-limits at schools, a Siouxland teacher is on a mission to make sure students are getting the hydration they need.

Linda Monk is a substitute teacher. When she saw South Sioux City students bringing in disposable water bottles and using disposable cups to get water from the office she decided to do something about it.

“What I’ve been doing is every time I’ve seen a kid with a plastic throw away one, I’m like, hey bud, let me trade you. I’ll give you this one it’s yours to keep. Put your name on it and give me that one. I’m going to recycle it. Don’t use those kind anymore,” Monk said.

She said she started off bringing in a couple reusable bottles from home to give to students who didn’t have one.

“We’ve got all of our kids here at South Sioux filled, now I can go to East Middle and North Middle and I’ve been reaching out to the schools around the communities like, do you have a need? I think I’m going to need more,” Monk added.

That’s when she decided to reach out for donations, like to Tyson Foods, who donated 600 reusable bottles.

“Just from this grassroots efforts by her, contacting local businesses asking if they’d contribute. Once again, Siouxland community steps up and they help and that’s part of our mission, too. It’s a fun thing to do for the community.” Dan Heffernan, with Tyson Foods, said.

Tyson, along with Security National Bank, Army National Guard, and Monk’s Family and Friends have donated to the cause.

“I’m going to be known as the bottle lady, I guess, and I’m OK with that as long as it means every kid gets their own bottle to take home, wash and bring back,” Monk said.

She adds providing reusable bottles not only benefits the environment but puts a smile on every students face.

“That’s been so fun to see their faces like, I get to keep this? You don’t have to pay for it? Nope. It’s totally yours,” Monk added.

Monk said she initially hoped to get a few hundred donations. So far, she’s received more than two thousand reusable bottles to hand out to students.