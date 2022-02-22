SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some amended sections in the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by Congress last year, created a new tax reporting rule for all “third-party settlement organizations” such as Venmo.

Under the new rule, PayPal, Venmo, and other related companies must send a 1099-K Form to their customers and the IRS for all accounts that exceed $600 in business-related transactions. Previously, the companies would only be required to do so if there was a minimum of 200 transactions and more than $20,000 in annual gross sales.

A Siouxland enrolled agent, Ted Massey, explains why this change was necessary to clear up some confusion small business owners and self-employed people have when figuring out what income must be taxed.

“They’ve always had issues in the past of ‘Well, I have Venmo and people pay me because it’s so easy on Venmo but I also take, you know, family pays me.’ You have multiple streams coming in there. How do we keep the amounts separate if the IRS would want to find it?” said Massey.

A spokesperson for PayPal, who owns Venmo, reiterated that this law only affects those who receive payments for “goods and services transactions” — a choice that users can toggle to when making payments on the app.

Massey says credit card companies have had to take similar reporting actions for years, and added this rule change won’t really affect those who use the apps for business if they’re reporting annual taxable gross sales honestly and accurately.

“They’ve been exempt but now the IRS is pressuring them to give that 1099-K out and what that allows IRS to do is that gets in their system and they can track and make sure that people, again mostly self-employed, are reporting that portion of the income,” said Massey.

Massey says the IRS won’t be able to track transactions made over Venmo if the “goods and services” option is not selected when making a payment.

