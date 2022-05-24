SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa House and Senate have unanimously passed a tax relief bill.

The bill will lower taxes on fixed incomes like social security and remove sales tax on feminine products and diapers.

KCAU 9 spoke with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland about how this bill will help their clients.

“Very important thing for them to be able to afford to stay in their homes, afford medication, to be able to pay their utility bills on time so there are really many elements of this bill, as I understand, it’s going to the Governor’s desk. Hope the bill gets signed because it certainly is incredibly important that people that need diapers have access to them,” Jean Logan said.

The bill is now awaiting Governor Reynolds’ signature.