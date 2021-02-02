Tastee Inn & Out offering special sampler to honor late owner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tastee Inn & Out is honoring and celebrating the life of second generation owner Jean Calligan, who passed away January 6, with a special sampler.

According to Tastee Inn & Out, the drive-in is offering The Jean Marie Sampler Special, which is available Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sampler includes the following items:

  • One Original Tastee
  • One Tastee Pup
  • One small onion chips with dip
  • One small pop

The sampler comes out to $5 plus tax, maximum four per car.

Calligan, 71, passed away on January 6 due to complications related to COVID. After her parents started the drive-in in 1955, Calligan eventually took over, running it longer than her parents had.

