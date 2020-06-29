Taste of Storm Lake 2020 to begin with two events on Fourth of July

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake has announced that Taste of Storm Lake 2020 will be starting with two events on the Fourth of July.

The first Taste of Storm Lake 2020 will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that’s hosted by the Storm Lake Youth Baseball Association at Chautauqua Park.

The association will serve turkey fillets, hamburgers, and hot dogs with beans and chips.

Also, the Knights of Columbus Council 2325 and St. Mary’s Booster Club will host a second Taste of Storm Lake 2020 event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the food is gone.

That event will take place at the Columbus Club Hall, 1507 E Lakeshore Dr., just across from Kings Pointe water park and will be a drive-up service only.

People will follow the signs turning into the parking lot and will exit on Memorial Road.

They will serve funnel cakes plain, powdered sugar, or glaze for $6 each and turkey legs for $8 each.

The Knights will be set up to accept cash, major credit cards, tap and pay with phone apps, etc.

Taste of Storm Lake is a weekly summer event in which non-profits and other organizations from around Storm Lake serve a delicious meal as a fundraiser.

The meals will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chautauqua Park Shelter House on Thursdays unless otherwise specified.

Officials said this year’s Taste of Storm Lake meals will be curbside take-away only, due to the COVID-19 concerns.

The meal purchasers will receive a prepared meal in a to-go container that they’ll take and eat elsewhere, rather than eating in a group at the Chautauqua Park Shelter House.

City officials mention that appropriate social distancing measures will be taken.

For more information in regards to the individual times and menus will be posted on the Storm Lake United Facebook page before each date.

For the full list of dates for the Taste of Storm Lake 2020, see below:

July 4: Storm Lake Youth Baseball Association

July 4: Knights of Columbus/St. Mary’s Booster Club

July 23: Trepson Foundation

August 6: Ready, Set, Grow! Learning Center

September 9: SALUD “Food Security Festival”

September 10: Buena Vista County Historical Society

