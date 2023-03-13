NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk police said that they had to use a Taser when a man allegedly resisted arrested on Sunday.

Police were attempting to serve a warrant for Nathan Eschliman, 39, of Norfolk, at around 3:24 p.m., according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

Officers knocked on the door of a hotel room on the 1200 block of South 13th Street where they believed Eschliman was located. The release stated that officers were allowed inside the hotel room and found Eschliman hiding underneath the bed.

Eschliman initially refused to come out from under the bed but eventually complied with police. The release said that he also refused to show police his hands and that he reached under the bed and put his hands in his waistband.

Officers deployed the use of a Taser and took Eschliman into custody. Police said Eschliman continued to struggle as they tried to handcuff him. According to the release, officers found a pouch that contained meth and a syringe under the bed where Eschliman was initially hiding.

Eschilman was arrested for the Madison County warrant, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.