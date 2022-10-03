SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The journey for three Tanzanian Miracle Kids who barely survived a tragic bus accident in their home country five years ago continues in Sioux City.

Five years ago, Sadhia, Doreen, and Wilson were involved in a bus accident claiming the lives of 32 of the Miracle Kids’ classmates.

Members of the Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries were in the right place at the right time. The ministers were on a safari when they came across the accident and the ministers were able to bring the kids to Siouxland to provide life-saving care.

Now, after years of medical treatment and rehab, the trio will spend the next few years in Siouxland pursuing higher education at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITTCC).

The Miracle Kids were joined by the medical professionals and ministers who aided in their recovery at MercyOne Siouxland Monday.

Sadhia, who suffered multiple broken bones, has her sights on her professional career.

“I want to be a pilot because, for the first time I saw they helped us to come here. So I’m so happy, though I just want to be like them there. They helped me, and I want to be a pilot like them,” Sadhia said.

Wilson is studying to become an Aeronautical Engineer and Doreen wants to pursue Video Production.

But these goals and aspirations were impossible five years ago. The founder of STEMM had a chance to reflect on the Miracle Kids’ growth as people over the years.

“When they came here to Sioux City, and even before that when I met them, Sadhia who now is talking a mile a minute, wouldn’t speak to anybody. She had never actually interfaced with a white person before. Doreen’s jaw was shattered and Wilson always had a big smile on his face. It’s so great to see their personalities that are consistent, but yet evolving,” STEMM Founder Steve Meyer said.

Sadhia also said she wants to learn how to play volleyball and the Miracle Kids’ favorite American food is chicken wings and fries.