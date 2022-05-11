SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The U.S.S Sioux City was officially commissioned by the U.S. Navy in November of 2018, and not even four years later, it may be getting the boot from the National Defense.

The conversation over decommissioned ships came at a briefing over the Fiscal Year 2023 Navy Budget where Meredith Berger — performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy — said the cost to maintain the nine Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships — commonly known as LCS — was just too high to keep them operational.

“This is a place where we have identified that there are real costs, especially for the freedom class to be able to make some of the repairs that are needed on those as we measure that against what is the best contribution to the capabilities that we need,” said Berger.

The U.S.S. Sioux City’s motto is “Forging the New Frontier” and last week the Navy announced she’d be going on what may be her swan song — deployed to the 6th Fleet and taking place in operations along with the European theater. This marks the first time any LCS has been in the 6th Fleet which officials said is quite active right now due to conflicts between NATO and Russia.

City council member Alex Watters vividly remembers traveling to Annapolis to see the official commissioning ceremony. He said news of the U.S.S. Sioux City in action is exciting and hopes it won’t be the last time.

“Because we need to invest in this next generation of fighter and next generation of technology and warships and I really think that given a chance to flex its power, and I think we’ll see what it’s really capable of so I understand budget cuts and I hope this is not a casualty of that,” said Watters.

Rear Admiral John Gumbleton said despite the LCS’s capability to be agile in shallow waters, the decommissioning of 24 ships would save the navy more than $3.4 billion. He said this decision comes down to opportunity cost.

“It speaks to a return on investment to get at the lethality we need for our near-peer competitor,” said Gumbleton.

A House Armed Services Committee hearing was held this afternoon where officials discussed the future of Littoral Combat Ships, but there are several things in the budget that still need to be decided before the U.S.S. Sioux City’s fate is final.