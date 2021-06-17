Taking the heat: Siouxland farmers face continuous drought conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The extreme heat gripping the tri-state area is causing major problems for farmers, as well as the rest of Siouxland.

It’s a heat so hot its setting record numbers, and some Siouxland farmers are starting to feel it.

“It’s one of those years that nothing is normal, so we went from, stuff was working okay, quite a few farmers got some things early and then we got a 10 day period where we got some rain but it was these little amounts where it didn’t result to anything, so then, were just really starting to struggle with it now.”

Aaron Nygren is the Nebraska Extension Cropping Systems Extension and Irrigation Educator. He provides local agronomic support for multiple counties.

“If you go farther west in the state, there’s areas where they haven’t gotten anything in the last two weeks and you’ve started to see irrigation start, which is a little earlier than normal,” said Nygren.

“Typically on average this time of a year we average about an inch of rain a week, and we’re not anything close to that at this point,” said Laura Edwards, a state climatologist at the SDSU Extension.

Adding that temperatures are already reaching 8-10 degrees above average, and some northern South Dakota regions already have broken records that date back to 1933.

Edwards says the mix of intense heat and dryness could very possibly affect your everyday life as well.

“There’s concerns about low water for boaters and kayakers and things like that as well,” said Edwards.

“What comes to mind is 2012, when thing’s just kind of shut off, that’s what we worry about in some of it,” Nygren said.

Edwards said if things start heading that way, its very possible city officials will start implementing water restrictions, like shorter showers and limiting lawn irrigation. Lucky for both, farmers and community members it hasn’t reached that point just yet.

“They’re still pretty optimistic with where prices are at right now, like I said, most of them have been around and know there’s still a lot of growing season left and if the pattern would change we get some timely rains, we still have a lot of potential,” said Nygren.

Nygren said we should have a better idea of how growing season will end up once we start getting further into July, usually around the second week.