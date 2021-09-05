Taking a look at 2021’s ArtSplash

Local News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – ArtSplash made a return to Sioux City on Labor Day Weekend at a new location.

Instead of hosting the event at Riverside Park, ArtSplash was held at the Sioux City Art Center.

Admission was free, and so was parking, located at the Tyson Events Center and Longlines Family Rec Center.

“A lot of these artists have been coming to us, coming to our festival, for a number of years, and to see them return and be able to say, ‘Hey, how have you been?’ ‘How was the last year?’ and have that connection again. It really is like family coming back home to the Art Center.”

ArtSplash ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

ARTSPLASH!
It’s official! The Sioux City Art Center‘s Annual ArtSplash Festival is moving downtown!
Artists from across the country, along with family friendly entertainment and hands-on art activities, will take place September 4 & 5 on the Art Center campus. Save the dates…it’s going to be a blast!

154th Famous Annual Antique Show and Flea Market
September 4, 5 & 6
Vick’s Corner at Jct. Hwy 9 & 86 in Spirit Lake
8am-6pm daily

Party in the Park
Peters Park in Sioux City
Community Meal and Car Show
September 7 at 5pm

Pink Ribbon Golf Classic
September 10 at the Green Valley Golf Course
Call June E. Nylen Cancer Center to register your team.

Uncommon Grounds Outdoor Market
September 11 starting at 9am
Sloan, Iowa
Vendors bring a variety of great items including vintage, antiques, jewelry, rusty goodness, project pieces, furniture, repurposed items, handcrafted, artisan items, garden art and so much more…..Food Truck, Live Music, & Beer Garden

History at High Noon
September 16
12:05pm at Sioux City Museum
James Hamilton Photographs of the 1860s-18090s presented by Tom Munson
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

2021 Great Akron Scarecrow Festival
September 18 beginning at 10am
Akron City Park

4th Annual Junk in the Park
September 18 starting at 9am
4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

Nature Calls!
September 18
NATURE CALLS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Saturday, September 18
Sioux City Convention Center
6:00 – 10 p.m.
Advance Tickets ONLY this year! Limited Tickets Available! $40 each Each NATURE CALLS ticket includes: • Collectible beer mug • 12 beer or wine samples (3 ounces each) • Heavy Hors d’oeuvres • Access to Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Auction & Nature Market Vendors. Join the fun and support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center! ~ Come early for best selection ~ Varieties are Limited For Ages 21 and up. Ticket sales close at 11:59pm on Friday, September 17, 2021

Dakota City Fire Department’s Fall Craft and Vendor Show
October 2nd 10am-2pm
Dakota City, NE

History at High Noon
October 21
12:05pm at Sioux City Museum
Richardsonian Romanesque Architecture Presented by Tom Munson
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Fright Hike
October 30th
Head to Fort Defiance State Park in Estherville for a frightful hike through the woods. This unique haunted experience is one you will never forget. Want to not be quite so scared join us during our Lights on Hour from 6-7pm or come for the full scare from 7-10pm!

