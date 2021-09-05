Taking a look at 2021’s ArtSplash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – ArtSplash made a return to Sioux City on Labor Day Weekend at a new location.

Instead of hosting the event at Riverside Park, ArtSplash was held at the Sioux City Art Center.

Admission was free, and so was parking, located at the Tyson Events Center and Longlines Family Rec Center.

“A lot of these artists have been coming to us, coming to our festival, for a number of years, and to see them return and be able to say, ‘Hey, how have you been?’ ‘How was the last year?’ and have that connection again. It really is like family coming back home to the Art Center.”

ArtSplash ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.