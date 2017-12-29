Take a Look at This: December 29, 2017

Snow, snow and more snow.

When people have too much time on their hands, they can get real creative.

Dashing through the snow, well, it’s more like diving, kayaking, and just plain chilling in the snow. In and around Erie, and Township, Pennsylvania.

Some residents are still digging out of the record breaking snowfall, but not breaking people’s spirits.

The three-day lake effect snowstorm dumped more than 65 inches on Erie, over the Christmas weekend and broke four different state snowfall records, including one that stood for 91 years, according to the national weather service.

Speaking of record breaking snow, there is a snow sculpture in northeast China that has got to break some record.

It’s almost 1,000 feet long, more than 100 feet tall, and contains more than 2-million cubic feet of artificial snow.

This year the 30th International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin City has chosen to honor Beijing for being chosen as the host for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games as their main show stopper.

It depicts a young female, skiing down the top of a mountain, arms stretched out with a pair of beautiful wings.

500 craftsmen worked on this massive project for eight to nine hours every day for more than a week to create this massive masterpiece.