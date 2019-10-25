“Tailgating for Our Kids” raised $162,485 for Boys and Girls Home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services have raised $162,485 from over 300 attendees donating at their annual “Tailgating for Our Kids” event on September 13.

The money raised will help provide for the unfunded and under-funded needs of children and adults in Siouxland.

The “Tailgating for Our Kids” event also highlighted the community support of Honorary Chair, Jim Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Great West Casualty Company.

“When I first visited Boys and Girls Home years ago, I didn’t know what to expect. Those of us who raised our own kids experienced challenges, but I didn’t realize there are children right here in our community who just want to have someone who cares about them. That visit impacted my life,” said Jensen.

The live auction featured items that were auctioned off and donated directly back to the children.

Their Residential Treatment children, Opportunities School students, and families in their counseling services benefited from the live auction.

They will have access to school supplies, art materials, games, puzzles, and dinners to local restaurants.

“Every year, I am amazed at the outpouring of support for ‘Tailgating for Our Kids’. This annual event helps to provide much-needed funding for mental health services for children and families in our community. This year, we were all inspired by the message from our Honorary Chair, Jim Jensen, and our keynote speaker, Bridget Bennett. Both confirmed that at Boys and Girls Home, ‘We Change Lives’,” stated Art Silva, President and CEO of the agency.

