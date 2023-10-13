SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Despite Friday night’s rainy weather, tailgates are still planned around Siouxland as high school football games get ready for kickoff.

KCAU 9 Anchor Tim Seaman, took part in one tailgate that wasn’t your normal pregame event.

Around 200 people were at the Tailgating for our Kids event Friday night, the annual fundraising event for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services. There’s no football at the event, but by the end of the evening, everyone hopes to be celebrating nonetheless as participants look to support children and families in Siouxland.

According to the Department of Health Human Services, Woodbury County had 1,608 reports of child abuse in 2018. In 2021, 1 In 4 Iowa 11th graders considered suicide, and 60% of the workforce today is functionally depressed.

Boys and Girls Home and Family Services CEO Art Silva joined Tim to about why the night matters.