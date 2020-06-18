Tabor man identified as victim killed in two-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A Tabor man has been identified as the person who died on Monday in a two-vehicle crash west of Yankton.

Officials said a 2015 Western Star Conventional 4900FA Semi Truck and Trailer that was hauling gravel was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 50 near the intersection of 433rd Avenue.

A 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette was heading north on 433rd Avenue and failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign and the two vehicles collided.

Authorities reported that the driver of the Oldsmobile, Robert Schulte, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-truck, Thomas Thompson, 79, of Yankton, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to the Yankton hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol said it’s continuing to investigate the crash.

