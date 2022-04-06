SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland District Health is seeing an increase in Syphilis.

Normally they see around 10 cases of the disease a year and so far they have had that in just a month.

Syphilis can easily be treated if caught early enough but it has similar symptoms to other infections or may not present at all that’s why Siouxland District Health recommends getting tested often if you are at a higher risk of exposure.

“It’s not something you’re going to just know that ‘I’ve got this’. Okay> So seeking care from your provider from our clinic is another place to get this done but again we’re trying to move this to the front of people’s brains because Syphilis is just not something that we think that much about,” said Dr. Tyler Brock.

If gone untreated it can lead to severe neurological damage especially for kids born with it.