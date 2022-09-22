SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The sound of orchestra music will again soon fill the Orpheum Theatre.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season in the upcoming weekend which will be the Symphony’s 107th in Sioux City.

Music director Ryan Haskins told KCAU 9 the energy is back inside the orpheum.

“We’re really thrilled to again be back on the Orpheum stage. We have heard a lot of excitement around town and been waiting for this day for a long time and the weekend’s here and we’re ready to go,” said Haskins.

Their first concert of the season will be on September 24 at 7:30 p.m. titled An American in Paris.