Swinging in trees at USD’s first Hammock Festival

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The weather certainly cooperated for some people swinging in trees down in Vermillion Saturday.

The University of South Dakota’s Hammock Club hosted their first Hammock Festival Saturday complete with music, food trucks, yoga classes, music and, of course, hammocks. The club set out to get people swinging in trees all over Clay County Park.

“Hopefully today we will break the world record,” Margaret Meierhenry, founder of the USD Hammock Club said. “I’ve told myself it’s okay if we don’t, there’s always next year. We’re hoping this is going to be an annual thing and we’re already starting to plan for next year too. So this is going to hopefully soon be a staple of Vermillion and the USD community.”

The current world record for most people hammocking at once is 269.