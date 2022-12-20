SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An item concerning a management agreement for the complex was deleted from Monday’s Sioux City City Council agenda. Both the Arena Sports Academy and Westside Little League are bidding to oversee complex operations.

The council emphasized that it wants to see cooperation between the two groups. Mayor Bob Scott noting egos shouldn’t get in the way of providing opportunities for kids.

“I mean when they trash our Park and Recreation Director who’s trying to navigate this for the best interest of both parties, I have a problem with that. Let’s not go there. We want to see cooperation and want to make sure the fields are used, and the kids have a place to play,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

After decades of leadership, Siouxland Youth Athletics announced earlier this year it would not continue at the complex. Representatives for the Arena and Westside addressed council concerns Monday. Uncertainty over how many teams would ultimately utilize the complex has led to some of the uncertainty surrounding new management.

“Our registration opens up January 1 so until we see what our numbers are, I can’t answer a lot of questions about how many teams we’re going to have,” said Justin Sanders, president of Westside Little League.

“We can fill sports complexes. Anybody who drives by our facility and United Sports Academy working with ownership of that group and Long Lines downtown. On weekends, those are packed. This would be no different,” said Dustin Cooper, Director of the Arena/Hesse Foundation.

For now, city council has not identified when it will again address the management agreement for Riverside Complex.