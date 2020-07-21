Sweet corn supply limited in Siouxland area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a summer staple in Siouxland, but finding ears of “Iowa Gold” is more difficult than usual this summer.

This fruit and vegetable stand along Hamilton Blvd. is one of the few that has been able to supply fresh sweet corn.

A cold snap in May reportedly killed or damaged some early sweet corn, pushing back the supply. So, don’t give up the search just yet.

Tammy Donovan, the owner of Country Market, said shoppers make quick work of her supply of sweet corn.

“Well, people have been very appreciative and very kind. The corn has been really good, so that’s always nice. So, we have a lot of word of mouth advertising and, to me, that is the best advertising that you can ask for,” said Donovan.

Donovan said she expects to maintain a supply of corn through mid-September.

