Sweet corn runs scarce in Siouxland due to dry conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another Independence Day staple is in short supply this year. Hurt by a dry start to the growing season, sweet corn stands are hard to find, at least for the time being.

After surveying the city, a stand called Freedom Farms was spotted at the corner of North Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard selling sweet corn. The stand started selling sweet corn last week.

One of the owners said the demand for sweet corn is high.

“They’ve done real good. Everybody’s excited about the first sweet corn, and they want to try it and see how it is. Well, I had a lady that bought some yesterday and was back today saying it was so good, that she wanted some more.” said Marilyn Ebert, co-owner of Freedom Farms.

Ebert said she’ll have ears of corn for sale until her supply runs out. Other sellers said it will be later this month before they start selling.