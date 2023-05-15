SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The SUX Pride’s: Drag Me to Brunch benefit show will be coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City this June.

The show will benefit The Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund and will feature performers such as Alessandra Jacobs, Aladdin Slie, Jackie Oh Kennedy, Jess West Bower, Penelope, Persephone Speaker, Ryan Spears, and Veronica Kennedy.

The brunch will begin at 11 a.m. on June 4 with shows starting at 12:30 p.m. and lasting until 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online on the Hard Rock’s website.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. the night before the show. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend shows inside the Anthem.