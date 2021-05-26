SUX Pride Festival set for 2021 return

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The SUX Pride Festival is on track to start next week after being postponed last year because of the pandemic.

This year will be a little different as the festivities will be extended an extra day.

Organizers will host a Give Back Night on June 4 for establishments on Historic 4th Street. Each restaurant and bar will feature specials for guests’ entertainment and other festivities will be included up and down 4th Street.

“We want to show our support and keep all the businesses and venues that are going to be open that night, keep them in business and show them some love, and show our community some support for all the support they’ve given us,” said Joe McCulley, the SUX Pride Executive Director Joe McCulley.

SUX Pride Festival starts June 5 at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center and is free until 6 p.m.