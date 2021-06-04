SUX Pride 2021 kicks off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Joe McCulley, a year of hard work is finally paying off.

“Sioux City has always shown me such great support and love, and I’m so glad to give it back to them. Just to see all of that on Sioux City’s Historic Fourth Street, something I never thought I would see—it’s been a really amazing journey,” McCulley said.

McCulley is the executive director of SUX Pride—a day filled with live music, street entertainers, and friendship.

“If you can’t find something to do here, you’re just a ‘bah humbug’,” McCulley said.

This weekend, there are double the reasons to celebrate: SUX Pride is expanding from one day to two days for the first time.

“This is a bigger and better one from last year because of the COVID…and thousands of people are going to end up showing up on 4th Street and at the Convention Center, so it means a great deal to everybody,” Bambi Schulte with SUX Pride said.

Local businesses are also gearing up for the extra customers this weekend as well.

“Down Fourth Street, we have specials in all the restaurants,” Schulte said.

McCulley says stretching the event to two days is SUX Pride’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to small businesses hard hit by COVID-19.

“Local businesses were in jeopardy of closing, local restaurants and stuff, so we decided to add a night to our festivities to give back to the community that supports us,” McCulley said.

For a full list of Saturday’s events, visit SUX Pride’s Facebook page here.