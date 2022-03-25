SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for a crime involving methamphetamine.

A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated Dustin Martinez, 33, of Sutherland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the release, Martinez was on federal supervised release because he had already been convicted of distributing meth within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2016.

During hearings, the release said evidence showed from 2019 to 2021, Martinez distributed meth with other people. In two incidents in March 2020 and March 2021, Martinez was found with roughly one ounce of meth.

Martinez was sentenced to a total of 111 months in prison with a five-year term of supervised release.