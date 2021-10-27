Sutherland man pleads guilty to meth charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sutherland man faced his second federal drug charge in court this month.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Dustin Martinez, 33, of Sutherland, conspired to distribute methamphetamine and pleaded guilty to the charge in court on October 21.

Before this guilty plea, Martinez had already been convicted of a drug charge within 1,000 feet of a school in June 2016.

A release from the DOJ said evidence showed from 2019 to 2021, Martinez, along with others, distributed at least 250 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 100 grams of pure methamphetamine. He was found with methamphetamine twice in 2020 and 2021.

Martinez faces up to a life sentence with a minimum of a 10-year sentence along with an $8 million fine, and 8 years of supervised release.