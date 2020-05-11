Sutherland man charged with OWI in fatal October 2019 crash

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sutherland man is facing charges after an investigation was completed into the fatal crash of an SUV and side-by-side he was involved in.

The crash involved an SUV and a side-by-side near Primghar on October 6, 2019. The O’Brien County communications center received a report of the crash around 5:22 p.m.

It was investigated by the offices of the O’Brien County Sheriff, Iowa State Patrol, and the O’Brien County Attorney.

Authorities have charged Joshua Jay Mahler, 40, of Sutherland, with operating while intoxicated (OWI), defective brakes, and no insurance in connection to the October crash.

Officials said Jerome “Jerry” Milo Schueller, 61, of Primghar, and two of his grandsons, ages 6 and 8, were heading west on 380th Street in a Polaris side-by-side when it was hit at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue by a Chevrolet Blazer going north that was driven by Mahler.

The crash resulted in the death of Schueller.

The ISP conducted a thorough investigation into the collision and the circumstances that surrounded the crash.

