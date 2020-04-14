Suspension of meat processing plants begins a trick-down effect on Siouxland

Now, as some meat processing plants close or move to half production Siouxland farmers are beginning to experience a trickle-down effect, and local butchers tell us they expect to see changes soon as well.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The impact of COVID-19 on small businesses is dramatic. Some have already closed their doors.

But as some meat processing plants close or move to half production, Siouxland farmers are beginning to experience a trickle-down effect, and local butchers tell me they expect to see changes soon as well.

“The independent farmer, the guy out here with a family on his farm. He has to rely on getting those pigs to someone who will buy those. He doesn’t own his own slaughterhouse and that’s where the problem lies,” said Marv Rietema, local pork farmer.

With meat processing plants moving to half production or halting altogether, the cost of hogs continues to decline for local farmers.

“It’s like taking a 40% pay cut so per pig that is somewhere around $40 per pig that the market has dropped. So if I sold 100 pigs that are $4,000 that I’ve lost. So that’s a huge impact,” said Pat McGonegle, CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“It would be hard-pressed to get more than 30 cents a pound life, which is so far below production cost that it is scary. I would imagine that if you would actually figure it out you’re losing $50 to $100 a pig,” said Rietema.

While farmers continue to struggle, local butchers at the moment say they have never been busier.

“Our business has basically quadrupled. It’s crazy I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Mike Cunningham, with The Butcher Shop.

The Butcher Shop is currently able to receive more meat with many restaurant closures in Siouxland, but Cunningham worries that it might change.

“It was kinda hard there for a while when the virus first came out and people were panicking and everything. It was kind of a hard time getting the product. So with the plants starting to close down now, we might come into the same situation again,” said Cunningham.

Experts predict that the price of meat is expected to rise as the supply continues to change.

“Prices will go up here while the farmers are having a hard time their prices are going down so it’s kinda the opposite for them,” said Cunningham.