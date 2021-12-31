BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information about an ongoing theft investigation.

Just after 11 p.m. on December 28, the sheriff’s office began investigating a report of a theft that occurred near Boyden.

Authorities said a man and woman bought a black 2005 Chevrolet four-door pickup from the victim by using a fraudulent check totaling out to $7,000. The suspects arrived at the scene in the vehicle pictured above.

If you have any information in regards to the investigation, the silver vehicle driven by the suspects, or the suspects themselves, you are asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280.