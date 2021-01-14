Sioux City Police say New Year’s shooting suspects are part of gang

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 18-year-olds Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer were arrested during a traffic stop, Tuesday afternoon. Both men were arrested on charges of first degree murder in the New Year’s Day shooting that that left 18-year-old Mia Kritis dead.

“Since the suspects that surrendered are under the age of 21, legally they’re not allowed to purchase or possess handguns and so we’ll look at how they procured those. We’ll work with the ATF to try to trace those back and if someone supplied those guns to them, we’ll hold that person accountable,” Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

McClure said if the men and their alleged actions are found to be gang-related, federal charges could be added.

“We have developed some evidence that some of the individuals involved are affiliated with a gang, however we have not proven that their actions on the first were in furtherance of that gang activity. We’re still investigating that,” McClure said.

One man who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened said, he feels safer.

“It puts a lot of ease, you know, there’s not going to be any lash backs, the authorities handled it properly so, I think we feel pretty safe around here.” Chancey Voysey said.

Voysey hopes the arrests are the beginning of closure, for Mia’s family.

“I don’t know if she will ever get justice but at least she can rest and her family can have ease from that,” Voysey said.

19-year-old Christopher Morales was the first to be arrested in the case, and charged with murder. He is the brother of Carlos Morales, who was arrested yesterday.