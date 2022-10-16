SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a collision in Sioux City on Sunday.

According to officials on scene, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on the east side of Sioux City at 12:46 a.m. resulting in a pursuit.

The car was stolen according to Sioux City police, and while the car was heading north on Court Street, the vehicle allegedly struck a car traveling east on 27 th Street.

There were 2 people in the stolen car, who reported minor injuries and the driver of the other car declined medical treatment.

At the time of the incident, police indicated that the suspects in the stolen vehicle had active warrants and they face additional charges of second-degree theft, and felony eluding. They were also investigating a possible OWI.