STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Three juvenile suspects have been arrested Wednesday morning following threats that led Storm Lake Elementary School to enter a lockdown.

According to the Storm Lake Community School District, they were notified of a reported threat early Wednesday morning which led to the elementary school building being placed into a lockdown. The Storm Lake Police Department said that the call came in at around 7:54 a.m.

Officers made a sweep of the building and the school continued their activities as normal during the lockdown, the school said. Officers said that they offered students escorts into the school since the call came in during school drop-off time.

In an update posted later in the morning, the school confirmed that there were suspects taken into custody by the Storm Lake Police Department. The Storm Lake Police Department said three juveniles were taken into custody.

Since then, the buildings have been cleared and the police department said that they do not believe there to be an active threat to safety at the school.

“We understand that this incident may have caused fear, concern, and worry, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of your children is our top priority. To further ensure their security, there will be an increased police presence at all schools today.



We appreciate your patience, cooperation, and understanding during this challenging situation. If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.” The Storm Lake Police Department

The school district said that the lockdown has been lifted and that classes will resume as normal.

The school district asks that if anyone sees or hears anything that could be a potential threat to the safety of the school to please speak up.

The Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.