WATCH: Press conference after suspect shot at ISP trooper

The Iowa State Patrol will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday and release further details about the incident.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Law enforcement said a man who reportedly shot at an Iowa State trooper has been taken into custody.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release they were notified Thursday around 10 a.m. that a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol had been shot at after a traffic stop in Sioux City on the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said they believe the trooper was not injured.

The suspect ran from the into the wooed area northeast to the water treatment plant as police from the Sioux City Police Department responded to the scene and created a perimeter.

Officer searched the area and spotted the suspect near the 3000 block of Lincoln Way. After being ordered out of the woods at gunpoint, the suspect was taken into custody. He had a handgun in his possession.

Suspect in custody near waste water plant. A press release will be forthcoming. — Sioux City Police (@SiouxCityPolice) December 26, 2019

Mueller said the suspect was then taken to MercyOne to be checked out.

The police department said that there is no danger to the public.

Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident on S. Lewis Blvd. As this is their investigation, any further information released will be released by ISP. — Sioux City Police (@SiouxCityPolice) December 26, 2019

The incident will be further investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, and a press conference will be held at 1 p.m. You can watch the press conference when it happens.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.