Suspect to be tried as adult in fatal New Year’s Day shooting trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A judge ruled Wednesday that a murder suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting not be transferred to juvenile court.

The court ruled that Carlos Morales, who is charged in connection with a fatal New Year’s shooting, will be tried in adult court. Morales’ lawyer wanted to have Morales tried as a juvenile.

Morales turned 18 just 10 days after the homicide he is connected with.

Carlos Morales, Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that left Mia Kritis dead and injured four others.

All three have pleaded not guilty to their charges.