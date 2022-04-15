SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The man who caused a stand-off near Bishop Heelan High School has been sentenced.

Emanual Pleitez has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to two counts of assault on a peace officer as well as weapons charges.

The sentencing is part of a plea deal. The district judge dismissed a charge of trafficking in stolen weapons and Pleitez must serve at least 18 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Pleitez pulled a gun after being arrested back in February. That arrest was in connection with a robbery.