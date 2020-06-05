Suspect sought in Sioux City shots fired incident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The suspect in an early Friday morning shooting is still being sought by Sioux City Police.

The incident occurred around 7:53 a.m. Friday on the 2300 Block of Clark Street according to officials.

The Sioux City Police Department responded to the shooting.

Officers on the scene located a car that had a struck a pole after being fired upon by another subject.

Police said officers pursued the shooting suspect on foot but he got away.

Investigators are working with the victim, who is providing limited cooperation at this time.

The adult victim, who was the only occupant in the car, reported minor injuries due to the accident but was not struck in the shooting.

The Sioux City Police Department believes it has identified the suspect and are currently searching for them.

The investigation is on-going.