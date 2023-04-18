SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting after an argument escalated to shots being fired.

According to a release from SCPD, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of S. Clinton Street at around 7:32 a.m. on Tuesday for multiple gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man inside a home on the street that told officers he was involved in an argument with another man inside the home, the release said.

The release said that the man told officers that the person he was arguing with allegedly pulled out a handgun while they were arguing and chased him out of the house.

The victim ran north toward where the suspect in the shooting had parked their vehicle and was allegedly shot at twice, the release said. The victim was not hit, but one of the bullets hit the front passenger window of the vehicle.

The release said that the suspect left the scene in a 2008 Chevy Impala that was found unoccupied approximately four blocks down the street from where the shooting had happened.

This investigation is ongoing.