Suspect of West 19th shooting arrested near Dakota City, Neb.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force arrested a Sioux City shooting suspect in a vehicle near Dakota City, Nebraska.

According to a release, Cory Deonte Smith, 22, was arrested near Dakota City on July 2 at 4:30 p.m. in connection to a June shooting in Sioux City.

On June 6 at approximately 10:22 hours, officers of the Sioux City Police Department were dispatched to the Hearthstone Apartments, 2300 block of W. 19th Street, Sioux City, of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and observed an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower part of his body. Officers rendered aid to the male victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released a short time later.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.