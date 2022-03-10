SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are searching for the suspect of a high-speed chase that took place Thursday afternoon according to the Iowa State Patrol.

At around 2:45 p.m. a high-speed chase started on I-29 started after an attempted traffic stop for speeding, Iowa State Trooper Karen Yaneff shared with KCAU 9.

The vehicle took off and prompted a pursuit that went through Sergeant Bluff and areas of Sioux City such as Morningside Yaneff said.

The suspect eventually abandoned their vehicle in a parking lot in downtown Sioux City, which turned the situation into a manhunt.

Yaneff described the suspect as a Hispanic male that’s thin and with facial hair. The abandoned vehicle is a black Pontiac, possibly a G6.

Pursuit suspect’s vehicle

If you have any information the police ask you give them a call or dial 9-1-1.