SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was accused of killing two people has entered a plea with the District Court for Woodbury County.

According to court documents, Joseph Cruz, 19, of Sioux City pleaded not guilty on Monday to two counts of second-degree murder.

Two other charges against Cruz, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury, were dismissed on November 8.

Cruz was initially charged with murder after he was arrested in late October for allegedly fatally shooting two people at a residence on the west side of Sioux City.

Documents state that Cruz went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. While speaking with officers, he stated he was friends with one of the victims, but they had a disagreement about weapons that escalated.